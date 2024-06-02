Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Is One of the Leagues 'Best Quarterbacks' Says Joe Mixon
Running back Joe Mixon understands the meaning of playing with a franchise quarterback. Mixon spent the previous four years playing alongside Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals, which led to the team's falling three points shy of Super Bowl LVI in 2021.
Mixon has now embarked on a new journey with the Houston Texans. As a result, Mixon is now playing alongside another prominent quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
The pro bowl running back began establishing chemistry with his new quarterback during organized team activities, and Stroud made a great first impression on Mixon within their first two weeks of working together at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
"C.J. is one of the best quarterbacks in the league — it’s a hell of a thing,” Mixon said. "I don’t think he even knows it yet. He has all the right tools and all the right traits to actually be the best quarterback in the league. The way that he prepares and the way that he leads and the way that he works, I truly feel like there’s definitely something special in him."
Mixon watched Stroud from the sideline during one of his best performances as a rookie. In November, Stroud led the Texans to an impressive 30-27 victory over the Bengals. He finished the game with 356 yards while completing 23 of 39 passing attempts.
Stroud's play at the Paycor Stadium was one of the performances that led to him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2023 season. He also received his first Pro Bowl honor.
Mixon also received a slight sample size of the Texans' defense, as Houston held the former Bengals running back to 46 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
