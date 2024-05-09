BREAKING: Texans Trade For Wide Receiver Ben Skowronek From Rams
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans added to their wide receiver unit Thursday afternoon. As first reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Texans acquired wideout Ben Skowronek in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.
The move marked the second time this offseason the Texans traded for a wide receiver. The first came on April 3 when Houston landed All-Pro Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. In the exchange, Houston and Los Angeles swapped sixth and seventh round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Skowronek began his career as a seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his first two seasons playing a solid role within the Rams' position group, recording a combined 50 catches for 509 receiving yards in 24 games.
However, Skowronek's production took a significant decline during the 2023 season. He appeared in six games, recording 13 yards on two receptions.
The Texans did not draft a wide receiver during the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Houston will enter training camp with a handful of receivers who could play a prominent role within Houston's passing attack.
In addition to Diggs, the Texans have three receivers who can take the helm as Houston's top wideout. Nico Collins is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, while Tank Dell established himself as one of the top young prospects at his position.
Houston also has a solid core when it comes to depth. Headlined by 2022 third-round pick John Metchie III, Noah Brown, Xavier Hutchinson, Jared Wayne, and Robert Woods make up the Texans' current core. Woods and Skowronek helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season.
