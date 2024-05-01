Texans to Receive Major Boost at Linebacker From UDFA Max Tooley?
HOUSTON — Linebacker Max Tooley did not hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean he will not have an impactful role as a rookie. Tooley signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.
The Texans have a significant pairing of linebackers with Christian Harris and Azeez Al-Shaair. But outside of the pair, the Texans' linebacker unit is subpar. Henry To'oTo'o could take the helm as Houston's third vital member within the position group, but his rookie season showcased several aspects he must improve amid his second year.
On the latest Locked on Texans podcast episode, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss whether Tooley will be the most impactful undrafted free agent next season.
The Texans will need depth at linebacker following the jettison of Blake Cashman, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in March.
Tooley began his college career in 2018 and played six seasons at BYU. As a member of the Cougars, Tooley recorded 311 tackles, 176 solo hits, eight pass deflections, seven interceptions and 3.0 sacks.
The former BYU prospect is one of two undrafted linebackers the Texans added after the 2024 NFL Draft. They also signed Tarique Barnes, a five-year prospect who excels at all three defensive levels. Barnes played five seasons at Illinois. He registered 190 tackles, seven pass deflections, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Davis and Hickman also share their thoughts on how wide receivers Jadon and Jaxon Janke could increase the Texans' competition level during training camp. The twin brothers established themselves at South Dakota State. Jadon finished his career with 2,800 yards on 170 catches. Jaxon recorded 3,677 yards on 244 receptions.
