Texans To Have Fourth-Toughest Schedule in 2024
The Houston Texans ended the 2023 season by winning 10 games and taking the helm as AFC South champions. However, Houston's most successful campaign since 2019 has led to the franchise having the fourth-hardest schedule for the 2024 season.
Houston is expected to play a handful of nationally televised games and face off against several of the NFL's premiere teams.
"We’re excited to go play ball — I don’t care where it is, when it is, our team will be ready to go," Ryans said. We’re excited about every game."
Headlined by back-to-back defending champions in the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston's upcoming opponents will feature seven teams who qualified for last season's playoffs: Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.
The Texans went 0-2 against the Ravens last season. They dropped their 2023 season opener to Baltimore in September and were eliminated from the postseason four months later. However, each game took place at M&T Bank Stadium. When they face off against the Ravens this season, the Texans will have home-field advantage at NRG Stadium.
The Texans' 2024 opponents will also feature three of the top quarterback prospects taken during the 2024 NFL Draft: No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), No. 3 pick Drake Maye (New England Patriots), and No. 10 selection J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings).
The Bears have revamped their roster to revolve around Williams, who will play alongside wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.
"Every game is important, we’re trying to stack more in the win column," Ryans said. "That's what it's all about for me. Schedule release is a part of it. There’s a lot of hoopla and speculation about who's playing where primetime [games]."
