NFL Legend Tom Brady Showers Texans' C.J. Stroud in Praise
The Houston Texans turned heads last season, posting a 10-7 record and winning a playoff game, completing an incredibly fast rebuild. At the steering wheel of the eye-popping season was rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Emerging as a star, Stroud was a big reason so many heads were turned. The talent is more than real, as he showed, and he did so in a fun style. Not only did he catch the eye of fans all around the nation and countless media members, but NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady adds to the list of those to speak highly of Stroud while on The Pivot Podcast.
The biggest compliment Brady dished Stroud was his approach to football.
"C.J. is a good example," Brady said on the show. "I really appreciate where he came from and all the expectations that he had, and then what [he went] and put together last year with a lot of humility. When I watch quarterbacks, the first thing I watch is, 'Does he endear himself to his teammates?' ... He does feel like one of the guys."
One of the most entertaining facets of the Texans' incredible 2023 campaign was the culture around the team. First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans brought plenty of energy himself, but Stroud, playing the most important position, did an incredible job making sure the team meshed and had the chemistry needed to turn things around in Houston.
"There's only so much you can do," Brady continued. "There are so many things I sucked at, but the only way I could get to where I wanted to get to was to have the best teammates — and the only way to get the best teammates was if I was the best teammate. So, you have to talk the right way, hang the right way, celebrate the right way, lose the right way, and that's the bonding, that's the gift in sports."
For Stroud, leading the team at his young age is impressive. Doing so with the right mentality is contagious, too. It'll help the entire team build winning habits. Because of this, the team's ceiling is unlimited and this season could be huge for the Texans.
This praise should mean plenty coming from Brady, too. He's won the big game seven times while playing the quarterback position. The emergence of Stroud has the Texans being pinned a contender, a title nearly every Brady-led team had entering an NFL season.
