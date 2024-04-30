Texans Add 'Exceptional Playmaker' And 'Relentless' Prospects From USC
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans spent some time in Southern California, but it wasn't to enjoy the pleasant weather. The Texans used their time to scout prospects at USC. As a result, they departed the 2024 NFL Draft with a pair of former Trojans.
Houston used their final draft selection on Day 2 (No. 78th overall) to land safety Calen Bullock. Before closing Day 3 Saturday evening, the Texans drafted Solomon Byrd in the seventh round (No. 238).
Coach DeMeco Ryans believes each USC prospect taken possesses the SWARM mentality and is excited about adding them to Houston's roster.
"Starting with Bullock, you see just his ball skills, his range back there in the deep half of the field — it just stood out," Ryans said. "He's an exceptional playmaker who attacks the ball. That's what we are about on defense. That's what Bullock does. That's what we're looking for him to do for us."
The Texans finished the 2023 season ranked near the bottom half of the league when it came to passing defense. They allowed 234.1 passing yards during the 2023 season, and the subpar effort from the team's safety unit contributed significantly.
Bullock entered the draft as one of the team's best defensive playmakers. During his three-year career at USC, he registered nine interceptions and 15 pass deflections.
Ryans emphasized the importance of improving Houston's defense due to the number of elite quarterbacks the Texans will have to face en route to their championship aspiration. He wanted to improve the defensive backfield while adding more depth to the front four following their disappointing playoff loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in January.
"When it came to [Solomon] Byrd, just looking at a guy that has the traits to play our style up front," Ryans said. "He plays hard, relentless. He's a tough player, and he has the skill to get after the quarterback. We're excited about him. At that point in the draft, adding a guy who had the skill set that we like, length, and he can rush the quarterback.”
Headlined by reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year winner Will Anderson Jr. and All-Pro Danielle Hunter, Byrd adds to arguably the Texans' deepest position.
Byrd is a reliable pass-rusher who can help the Texans continuously pressure the opposing team's quarterback. He finished his college career with 20.0 sacks and a pass rush grade of 81.7 in 2023. However, in addition to Byrd's ability to get after the quarterback, he is also a disruptor against the run.
He lined up against the run in 285 defensive snaps and recorded a grade of 74.8, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Texans hope the nine prospects drafted during the 2024 NFL Draft will help the team elevate its play next season. Bullock and Byrd could play vital roles in helping Ryans meet his desires for the defense — proving that the time the Texans spent in Southern California was worth every minute.
"I think we've added great players on offense and great players on defense," Ryans said. "I love all our picks that we had. I'm excited to work with all of them. All our coaches, they're all fired up and excited to work with the guys that we picked, as well."
