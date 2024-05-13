Texans Prioritize Learning During Rookie Minicamp
The Houston Texans welcomed each of their first-year prospects to the league over the weekend. They held a two-day rookie minicamp practice at NRG Stadium, which gave each prospect a chance to learn the team's culture and expectations.
"We were all excited about the draft and acquiring these guys," coach DeMeco Ryans said following the first day of practice on Friday. "It’s always exciting as coaches to get out and actually get the opportunity to put the guy through drills you’ve been trying to teach them and seeing the things they remembered through your sessions."
Rookie camp had a different feel than the previous year, which featured C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., who would go on to win defensive and offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively.
Ryans wanted to keep his rookie prospects manageable during their first practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center. He also wished to defer any early evaluation. His top priority outside of learning was to get his players adjusted to Houston's climate.
On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman recap their takeaways from rookie minicamp while determining whether or not the upcoming season will be a year of learning for the class of 2024.
"This period or this phase here with the rookie minicamp, we’re just trying to get our guys adapted to how we do things," Ryans said.
"Get them used to our terminology; what we’re teaching. It’s more of a teaching period for us. Again, as you guys saw, there are not a lot of long lines out there. Some position groups have one or two guys, so we’re taking our time and doing a great job of teaching these guys so they’re ready to roll with our veterans when they come back in on Monday."
Kamari Lassiter headlines Houston's rookie class. The Texans made Lassiter their top overall selection at pick No. 42 during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lassiter came into the draft as one of the top defensive backs after a successful three-year stint at Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs put together one of the best defensive teams in college football — recording 86 career tackles and 14 pass deflections in 44 games.
