Another disappointing season for the Texans marked the third straight year of firing a head coach in the offseason. As Houston once again searches for a new ringleader, its answer could be simpler than it seems.

The New York Giants might have found themselves a one-and-done with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

After an unprecedented year in the NFC East, the Giants amassed 39 touchdowns in an almost-even spread of 21 rushing and 17 passing touchdowns — enough to win nine games.

Kafka’s offense, led by Daniel Jones and Saquan Barkley, helped propel New York into the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and for the Texans — a team who has not been to the postseason in three years — finding a head coach who can generate offense, and who will stay for longer than a year is a to-do item.

Kafka could be that and more for Houston if it manages to land him. But after two interviews, it seems that general manager Joe Schoen likes what he sees in the sixth-year coach — and for good reason.

Spending five years under Andy Reid and the electric Chiefs' offense would be good for any prospective head coach in the NFL, but coaching a sophomore Patrick Mahomes to his first MVP award is what sets Kafka apart.

Bringing him in would allow him to work with either a first-round rookie quarterback or a returning Davis Mills, who is also preparing for his second year in the NFL. With either option, Kafka could be set to rejuvenate the Texans’ receiving core of Brandin Cooks, Amari Rodgers, Johnny Johnson III and John Metchie III, though Cooks would be looking for signs of life instead of a rebuild if he were to stay.

Kafka also brings past NFL experience as a six-year backup quarterback across the league before beginning his coaching tenure, which would make buying into his system easy for players looking for a strong-willed leader.

Though Houston is coming off of a less-than-ideal season ending on a bittersweet victory against Indianapolis, the team had its bright spots — and the AFC South’s number.

With a chance to improve its roster with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, Houston could start fresh with a new system, a new top-talent player and a new coach.

And Mike Kafka could be just a call away for the Texans.

