Kevin Durant Weighs In on Texans’ Super Bowl Chances

The Houston Texans are on an active ten-game winning streak heading into their Divisional Round matchup against the New England Patriots. As the hottest team in the NFL, the Texans continue to gain some support from across the league, with many believing C.J. Stroud and this tenacious defense can potentially lead them to a Super Bowl.

In fact, they are even gaining some support from another Houston team. Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant joined the Up & Adams Show on Thursday and showed his support for the Texans amid their playoff run.

"Oh, for sure," Durant said when asked if he's become a Texans fan. "It's been fun watching them play. The city is excited around this time for playoff football, and they're out there, defensively, just setting the tone, and people love defense. They're going out there, getting points on the defensive side of the ball, and the offense is out there clicking. That was a dominant playoff game. 30-6."

Houston Rockets 🤝 Houston Texans



Kevin Durant would LOVE to see this team in the Super Bowl 🏆@HoustonRockets | @HoustonTexans | @KDTrey5 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/zsF9ufDf4b — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 15, 2026

Durant wants to see the Texans in the Super Bowl

The Texans dominated on Monday night with a 24-point road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will certainly have their hands full against MVP candidate Drake Maye and the Patriots.

It is also great that all of Houston is backing the Texans on their playoff run, including a known Washington Commanders fan like Durant, but the only way the Texans host a playoff game this year is if they beat the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills take down the one-seeded Denver Broncos. This would put the AFC Championship in Houston, and there is no question that these Texans fans deserve that.

While they have a tough road ahead of them regardless, the Texans have a shot at getting to the Super Bowl. Durant admitted that he wants to see a Super Bowl matchup between the Texans and the LA Rams.

"I'm gonna go Rams [versus] Texans," Durant said about the SB matchup he wants to see. "I wanna see C.J. Stroud in a big game with that defense and DeMeco Ryans. I wanna see that. I wanna see what Houston gonna look like when they make it to the Super Bowl."

Do you think the Texans will break this streak on Sunday against the Pats? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e5o1dfbhzw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2026

Of course, the Texans are still the only team in NFL history without a Conference Championship appearance, so even making it to that point would be monumental. However, there is no doubt that this team has its eyes set on a bigger goal.

