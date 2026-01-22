Texans' Will Anderson Among 5 Defensive Player of the Year Nominees

Houston Texans' star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. has officially been named among five AP Defensive Player of the Year candidates for the 2025 NFL season.

Anderson was announced alongside some elite company for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honors, joining Denver Broncos' linebacker Nik Bonitto, Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett, Detroit Lions' edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and Green Bay Packers’ edge rusher Micah Parsons.

It's the first time in Anderson Jr.'s career that he's been nominated for Defensive Player of the Year honors, coming during an electric third season pro that comes just two years after he took home the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for 2023.

In 17 games, Anderson had 54 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and three forced fumbles en route to being named to his first AP All-Pro Team at the end of the season, and having his name cemented as one of the best defensive talents in the entire league.

Will Anderson Among Five Nominees for DPOY

Anderson was a core component of what wound up as one of the NFL's best defenses all around the field, but especially upfront with the dominant pass-rush tandem he created with Danielle Hunter.

The Texans finished the regular season as the NFL's second-best scoring defense (17.3 PPG), the best in yards allowed per game (277.2), and the best for EPA allowed per play (-0.18), a lot of which starts with the pressure brought upfront from both Anderson and Hunter.

The hurdle when it comes to taking home this year's Defensive Player of the Year is a steep one, though, that being to dethrone Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett from a historic season to become the NFL's all-time leader for single-season sacks, logging 23 takedowns of the quarterback in 17 games.

Anderson had an incredible season in his own right, and the Texans' defense wouldn't be close to what it was without him on the front lines. But taking down Garrett in this race might be an insurmountable task for just anyone around the NFL when factoring in the historical implications of his own career-best season.

Garrett is by far the betting favorite to take home those Defensive Player of the Year honors, and it comes for good reason, while Anderson sits as the distant second-most likely behind the Browns' star rusher, which is a nice achievement in itself.

It would be a shock if Anderson were the one to take home this year's award, but at the very least, it's a solid stepping stone heading into next season where the Texans' edge rusher can take home the award for 2026, so long as Houston can sustain its status as one of the league's top defensive units.

