Will Anderson Makes Loyalty to Texans Clear as Extension Nears

With the Houston Texans' 2025-26 season officially coming to a close with their latest divisional round loss to the New England Patriots, the talk of offseason moves and looming contract situations to come with it has wasted no time to start buzzing––and of those conversations that hold perhaps the most importance is that of star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who's finally eligible for a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

Anderson is coming off a career-best third season for the Texans to spearhead their elite defense as one of the best collective units in the NFL, but especially in the trenches; playing in 17 games to log a single-season best 12 sacks, along with 54 tackles, 20 TFLs, and three forced fumbles, emerging as one of this year's top edge rushers at just 24 years old.

And while it might be too early to discuss the ins and outs of an extension with their season having just suddenly come to a close, Anderson has made it clear that he wants to be a part of the Texans for the long haul, however that looks.

"Of course," Anderson said of remaining with the Texans, via Aaron Wilson. "I want to be here my whole career. I love the Texans. I love everything about them. You know, they traded up and got me, man. But, you know I don't really like to speak on all these things. But, of course I would love to be here, man, and if it's in God's will to happen, it'll happen."

Will Anderson Eager to Remain With Texans

The contract situation that concerns Anderson's 2023 draft class-mate C.J. Stroud might look a bit more complicated, but it's a bit simpler for what Houston's intentions will be for their top young edge rusher: he'll be in Houston to stay long-term, and the front office likely won't be shy to make him one of the league's highest paid edge rushers in due time.

Just exactly how much is that? The top five edge rushers in the NFL have an annual contract value of $35 million a season, but the top four: Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Aidan Hutchinson, and Micah Parsons, all have deals that reach above the $40 million mark.

For a talent of Anderson Jr.'s caliber, who seems to have surged his way into conversations alongside those elite pass rushers, seeing him find his way to a $40 million annual number himself within nearly the next half-decade certainly isn't out of the cards, but will likely need more time within the offseason before those numbers are really able to be ironed out.

However, Houston's already dealt out big money to their other star pass rusher, Danielle Hunter, albeit on a shorter-term deal (re-negotiated a one-year, $35.6 million extension), that shows their willingness to pay their stars off the edge when the opportunity presents itself.

Anderson will be the next name that the checkbook will need to be opened for, but with how he performed as one of the NFL's best this season, dishing out that money for top-tier talent shouldn't be that hard to make a pitch for––especially when they've made it clear they want to be in the building for their entire pro career.

