Texans' Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter Lead NFL in Wild Stat

The Houston Texans' pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter has cemented themselves as one of, if not, the best edge-rushing tandem on one team that the NFL has to offer; being the heartbeat of this team's number-one ranked defense upfront, consistently leading this front seven to pressuring and terrorizing whatever quarterback may lie on the other end.

And according to the stats from this season, this Texans duo seems to have surefire numbers to prove themselves as one of the best.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Texans boast the NFL's number-one and number-two ranked players in terms of total quarterback hurries for the regular season, with Anderson holding 69 hurries, and Hunter holding 59 himself.

Most hurries in the NFL this season:



🥇 Will Anderson Jr - 69

🥈 Danielle Hunter - 59 pic.twitter.com/XdBJuozXow — PFF (@PFF) January 2, 2026

Texans' Edge-Rushing Duo Wreaking Havoc All Season

The Texans' duo upfront certainly hasn’t been quiet this season; they've been loud, powerful, and consistently one of the most frightening forces that an opposing offense is tasked with on any given week.

The Hurries pair next to some of their other eye-opening pass-rushing stats to exemplify their dominance on opposing quarterbacks, too. Both Anderson (12) and Hunter (14) have double-digit sacks throughout the year, have combined for nearly 100 tackles, and while Anderson was the only one of the two to claim a Pro Bowl selection this season, both guys have made their mark as top-ten edge rushers within the NFL, and a huge component of Houston's defensive success.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrate after a sack during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Now in year two of this pairing coming together, the results seem to be only getting better and better, and head into this year's postseason picture with some major momentum on their side, possibly with nine-straight wins to their name depending on the results of Week 18's action against the Indianapolis Colts.

One thing's for certain though, and that's if the Texans end up making a big run in the postseason, this edge rushing duo will be bound to have a huge part of that late-season success, as they've done throughout the course of this turbulent season in Houston.

