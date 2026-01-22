With the Houston Texans' season officially coming to an end, the buzz has already ramped up for what the future holds regarding C.J. Stroud's next contract with the team as the window for extension negotiations officially opens, along with what's to be had for his fifth-year option to be decided on later this offseason.

Before the Texans' divisional round matchup vs. the New England Patriots, the expected decision regarding Stroud's fifth-year option was pretty clear-cut, but now with a career-worst four-interception performance in the rear-view mirror that led to an eventual 16-28 demise, questions have begun popping up on whether that plan might've shifted from the Houston front office to keep their signal caller on for year five.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though, the odds that Stroud will have his fifth-year option picked up are looking more likely than not, especially when factoring in that the Carolina Panthers are expected to be picking up their option on quarterback Bryce Young, selected just one spot ahead of the Texans' quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"We already know the Panthers are picking up the fifth-year option for the number one pick in that draft, Bryce Young, I don't think there's any way the Texans don't pick up the fifth year option on C.J. Stroud. They're going to pick it up," Schefter said. "Now the question is... do they extend them, or do they let him play it out? How do they handle it?"

"Do they feel confident in Davis Mills, who went unbeaten in his three starts this year? Davis Mills was 3 and 0. They signed him to a two-year extension during the season. I think they probably think they're gonna be okay with C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills."

Rather than make a sudden shift in their thought process regarding Stroud, the more likely outcome will be for the Texans to continue to ride with their second-overall pick from just three years ago, and accept that fifth-year option to retain him for at least the next two seasons.

As for what a chance at a potential extension this offseason looks like? That still remains to be seen. Texans general manager Nick Caserio steered clear of the topic during his end-of-season presser, describing those contract situation as a "case-by-case basis."

That extension could still develop in due time. But as for his fifth-year option, the writing might be on the wall for how that one plays out.

Finishing up his third year in Houston, Stroud had 14 games on the field to put together 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 64.5% completion rate, leading the Texans to a 9-5 regular season record as a starter.

It was still a year where Stroud was looking for that same juice he had in his rookie campaign, and had a few moments of turbulence to account for. But in the process, he was still able to help command the Texans to a third consecutive season of securing at least 10 wins along with one playoff win.

Regardless of the latest postseason woes, not often do you see a quarterback able to lead his team to three-straight years of double-digit wins on the season and a playoff win in each, and remain a typically consistent force in the running this offense throughout.

Of course, though, the expectations for Stroud will be steep for what will now be year four once next season rolls around.

Coming off the atrocity that was his divisional round outing in Foxboro, the Texans quarterback will be trying to not only re-establish himself as one of the league's better young signal callers, but also cement himself as the future face of Houston's franchise with a second contract on the horizon; a vastly different landscape from how he finished his impressive rookie season, but his current reality nonetheless.

Time will tell if he can make those aspired strides happen once the 2026 campaign rolls around, but at the very least, don't be shocked when the Texans decide to pick up their fifth-year option on Stroud over the coming months of the offseason.

