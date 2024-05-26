How Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Prepares For Season
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins aims to build a strong connection with fellow receivers and second-year quarterback Will Levis in the 2024 National Football League season.
"We have to be on the same page with Will," Hopkins told reporters after an OTA session at the team facility. "We have to know what he is thinking, what he is doing, and be able to take his criticism, and him being able to take our criticism. It doesn't happen just on the field, you have to build that bond. It's up to us to go out and help him be the best quarterback he can be."
Hopkins eagerly anticipates collaborating with the Titans' newly acquired wide receivers, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. He also looks forward to the healthy competition that will keep everyone on their toes, demonstrating his adaptability and team spirit.
"I am always competing," Hopkins said. "Any time we get anyone who is a No.1 receiver, my mindset is to go out and outcompete them, outdo them. I've always had that mindset, Kobe Bryant being my favorite athlete of all time. Any time I get a chance to compete against anyone I am trying to outcompete them, trying to outdo them. And that's only going to make the team better."
Hopkins is excited about the group's potential.
"I think this is one of the best wide receiver groups I've had the chance to play with on paper," Hopkins said. "Obviously, I could come up here and say a bunch, but we haven't played a game yet. So, we'll see how it goes once we hit the field. We're just taking it day by day. Tyler Boyd has been in this program for a while. A lot of us are still learning how things go. Just coming out practicing."
Of course, there will be learning curve for Hopkins in a new offensive system.
"This is an offense I have never played in," Hopkins said. "There's a lot of things I can do to help this offense, so trying to execute and be perfect. I am a perfectionist, and I've definitely made some mistakes already. Just come in the next day and not make those mistakes."
