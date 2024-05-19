Titans Take Tennessee DL in '25 Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans may not have to look far for their top pick in next year's NFL Draft.
CBS Sports conducted a 2025 NFL mock draft and tabbed Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. as the No. 2 overall pick by the Titans.
"Pearce was ridiculously productive in the SEC last season and has the size and traits to go this high in the draft," CBS Sports writes.
The only player selected before Pearce was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. If the Titans ended up with a top three pick in next year's draft, it probably means that Will Levis struggled in his second season, and coach Brian Callahan would possibly look for his replacement in the draft. However, in this exercise, the Titans stick with Levis and go for Pearce, who is considered among the top defensive linemen in next year's draft class.
Pearce was the first of eight defensive linemen taken in the one-round mock draft from CBS Sports, so he has the potential to be the best in a very talented position group.
Pearce recorded 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in his sophomore season with the Volunteers, posting some of the best numbers in the country. He could continue to see his stock soar if he has a successful junior season in Knoxville. And maybe he starts his professional career just down the road in Nashville.
