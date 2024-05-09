Treylon Burks Impressing at Titans Workouts
NASHVILLE — Based on Thursday's press conference, rumors of the Tennessee Titans parting ways with their first-round pick wide receiver have yet to affect his standing within the organization.
It'd be easy to assume that the Titans signing former Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd could mean a reduced role for 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks. Callahan disagreed with the notion. The first-year head coach made it clear to reporters the move wasn't intended to diminish Burks.
"We’ve made very clear to Treylon that the signing of Tyler isn’t about him," Callahan said. "It’s about helping our team get better. Adding better players to our team. Making us a competitive football team. What he’s done and how he’s worked has been great. I’m anticipating him still being able to play a good role for us."
Callahan said Burks is working hard and expects him to contribute in the slot and on the outside.
"As far as Treylon's role, he's gonna play everything," Callahan said. "We've told him that from the beginning. He's gonna play inside, he's gonna play outside and he's gonna carve out a role for himself. I had him come up today and do the break after practice because his work he's put in has been really impressive."
Injuries have limited Burks' development. He missed six games in 2022. He started 2023 with a knee injury, later suffered a concussion, and missed six games again. His production dropped to only 16 catches for 221 yards. Callahan believes the best is yet come for Burks now that he's healthy.
"You’ve got to have guys that can play roles," Callahan said. "That hasn’t changed. It doesn’t change anything for Treylon as far as what we’re expecting from him and what I’m hopeful that he’s able to bring to the offense. We communicated that to him."
