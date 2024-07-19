Two Titans OL Barely Miss Top 10 List
Every year ESPN surveys league executives, coaches, and scouts to compile a top 10 ranking for each position group. The list for interior offensive linemen was announced and two Tennessee Titans linemen were mentioned.
Newly acquired center Lloyd Cushenberry III was named one of seven honorable mentions alongside Erik McCoy (New Orleans Saints), Michael Onwenu (New England Patriots), Quinn Meinerz (Denver Broncos), Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers by way of the Miami Dolphins), Tyler Smith (Dallas Cowboys), and Wyatt Teller (Cleveland Browns).
Cushenberry III was signed from the Broncos in free agency after the Titans lost their previous center, Aaron Brewer to the Dolphins.
He has majorly improved over the course of his rookie contract. In his first season Cushenberrry III allowed four sacks, 29 pressures, and was penalized three times. He also was graded a 40.5 by PFF.
In his most recent season his player grade went up to a 73.2, only allowed one sack, 14 pressures, and he was penalized five times. He also had a 95.2% pass block win rate.
"Athletic, versatile, can do a lot with. He'll give Tennessee flexibility up front," an NFL coordinator said.
The top-10 interior offensive linemen is as follows:
- Zach Martin (Dallas Cowboys)
- Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons)
- Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts)
- Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns)
- Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)
- Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Elgton Jenkins (Green Bay Packers)
Titans rookie left guard Peter Skoronski was also one of eleven linemen receiving votes alongside Brandon Scherff (Jacksonville Jaguars), Drew Dalman (Atlanta Falcons), Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh Steelers), Jonah Jackson (Los Angeles Rams by way of Detroit), his teammate Kevin Dotson, another Ram in rookie Steve Avila, O'Cyrus Torrence (Buffalo Bills), Ryan Kelly (Indianapolis Colts), Ted Karras (Cincinnati Bengals), and finally Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens).
Skoronski allowed five sacks, 32 pressures, and was penalized once. He had a PFF grade of 61.6 which is solid for a rookie.
The Titans' offensive line ranked 22nd in PFF overall grade with a 63.6 so the addition of Cushenberry III, further development of Skoronski, and bringing in new offensive line coach guru Bill Callahan, is a recipe for success this season.
