Titans QB Named Offseason Winner
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis had a shaky start to his professional career after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft despite being considered as a top prospect.
Levis sat behind Ryan Tannehill to begin his rookie year, but when he was thrust into the starting lineup, he was almost set up to fail thanks to a lackluster offensive line and receivers.
However, the Titans made upgrades on the offensive side of the field during the spring and summer, which is why Bleacher Report writer Brett Sobleski is naming Levis one of the winners of the offseason.
"The Titans offensive overhaul this offseason after head coach Brian Callahan joined the organization is staggering. The group isn't completely different from the one that finished in the bottom five of total offense last season, but it sure feels like it," Sobleski writes. "To start, the league's worst offensive line added experienced center Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency. JC Latham will take over left tackle duties after being this year's seventh overall pick. Most importantly, arguably the league's best O-line coach, Bill Callahan, joined his son's staff to rectify this group."
Not only did the team upgrade in the trenches, but it also got Levis some shiny new weapons to work with in the skill department.
"Tony Pollard is replacing him as a dual-threat out of the backfield. At wide receiver, the Titans coaxed Calvin Ridley to sign in free agency before bringing in Tyler Boyd nearly two months later. Ridley, Boyd and DeAndre Hopkins is a tremendous trio for Levis to utilize," Sobleski continued. "As a result, Levis is primed for a breakout sophomore season."
Levis is in need of a strong second season, because it will be hard to point the finger at anyone else if the season goes awry. If the Titans struggle in the upcoming season, they likely won't replace first-year head coach Brian Callahan or blame any of the new players they signed. Levis has to perform up to expectations, otherwise the team will have to look elsewhere for a new signal-caller next season.
