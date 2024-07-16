Titans Exploring Two Pro-Bowl DBs
The Tennessee Titans big offseason may not be over yet. With training camp starting in exactly a week, this would be the perfect time to bring in a 4x All-Pro and 2x Pro Bowl safety like Justin Simmons.
According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans have "been in contact" with Simmons but his "asking price remains high." They've also done their homework on former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.
"The Titans have been in contact with Justin Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler who played eight seasons in Denver, but his asking price remains high. They have also explored Quandre Diggs, a free agent who was teammates with Adams in Seattle. He's 31 and has been to three Pro Bowls," Kuharsky writes.
The lifetime Denver Bronco did not sign an extension with the team and has been one of the hot commodities all offseason with numerous teams rumored to sign him.
Simmons has recorded 603 tackles, 30 interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumbles recovered, and 4.5 sacks over the last eight seasons.
Simmons is exactly what the Titans need to combat some of the major deep threat receivers in the AFC South. Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Stefon Diggs all from the Houston Texans, Gabe Davis from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce from the Indianapolis Colts are some guys that come to mind.
The Titans signed another veteran safety in Jamal Adams on July 11 but All-Pro talent is always appreciated.
Amani Hooker is currently listed as the starting strong safety with Adams backing him up and Elijah Molden is starting at free safety. The addition of Simmons starting at free safety would create a nice rotation, especially when you include the new and improved cornerback room of L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Roger McCreary, and Caleb Farley.
With the addition of Simmons, this secondary could potentially jump the Miami Dolphins or even Baltimore Ravens for best secondary in the AFC.
