Titans Vice President Announces Retirement
Tennessee Titans Vice President Ralph Ockenfels has decided to retire after 26 years with the franchise and 34 years working in the NFL.
The three steps that he would follow with every decision he made included:
1. How does this affect and benefit fans?
2. How does it benefit and help promote Titans?
3. How will this help support ownership?
"And if we checked all three of those boxes," Ockenfels said, "probably 99 percent of the time we made the right decision."
Ockenfels started his NFL journey as an intern with the Green Bay Packers in 1991 before being offered a job with the team and working from 1992-1998.
At this point in time the Houston Oilers had relocated to Tennessee and then announced a total rebrand for the 1999 season.
After leaving his job with the Packers, Ockenfels interviewed with the Oilers and was offered the role of Director of Marketing.
"A chance to come here in 1998, with a new team and a new logo, a new name and a new brand, and a new identity going into the 1999 season, was wonderful," Ockenfels said. "And it was a chance to challenge myself, and an opportunity I'd never get staying in Green Bay."
Ockenfels moved up the ranks in the organization and owned multiple titles including Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships, Vice President of Marketing and Broadcast & Digital Rights, and his most recent Vice President of Business Development.
In his 26 years with the franchise Ockenfels worked every single pre-season, regular season, and post-season game. He's never missed a game and just because he's retiring doesn't mean that streak is going to end.
"This year will be the first year I'll go to games and sit in the stands and cheer for the Titans from the stands," Ockenfels said. "I'll miss so many of my friends and colleagues in the building, the fans we've interacted with, so many of our partners that we've worked with over decades."
