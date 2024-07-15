Titans QB Named Biggest Bust
The Tennessee Titans are putting their faith in second-year quarterback Will Levis for the upcoming season.
Giving such a young player the keys to a brand new offense can be a little nervewracking. However, Levis has done enough to earn the opportunity that is being presented to him.
That being said, he hasn't proven enough to guarantee any kind of success. That's why Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon has identified Levis as the team's potential biggest bust.
"I greatly respect the team's effort to put a better supporting cast around Will Levis, who's approaching his first year as the full-time starter. I'm simply not sold on him. Inefficiency and general inconsistency plagued Levis both in college and during his debut season with the Titans, and bringing in Ridley and Tyler Boyd—while admirable—doesn't solve Levis' week-to-week differences," Kenyon writes.
Levis has put in a lot of work this offseason with his new supporting cast, and he has done what is needed from a franchise quarterback in that respect. However, being the guy also means that you have to win football games in the fall, and Levis hasn't done that enough to warrant any solidification of being the starter for the team long-term.
In his first season, Levis started nine games for the Titans, completing just 58.4 percent of his passes 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. This means he's averaging just over 200 passing yards and less than one touchdown per game, which isn't the recipe for success in the NFL. It partially explains why the Titans went 3-6 in games Levis started.
The stats are also even more misleading when you take into account that half of Levis' touchdowns came in his first start against the Atlanta Falcons. This means he only had four touchdowns in his last eight games.
Perhaps Levis will benefit from his new coaching staff and supporting cast, but even if he does, he will have to play better himself. If he doesn't, he'll likely end up back on the second string (with the Titans or a different team) next season.
