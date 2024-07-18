Titans Make Several Staff Changes
The Tennessee Titans have had as busy an offseason as anyone and they just announced seven new hires and 13 promotions to the football staff.
Promotions include:
- Adam Bondi - Director of Football Information Systems
- Brandon Taylor - College Scout – Southeast Region
- Bryce Wasserman - Chief of Staff, Football Operations
- Chris Matusek - Senior Director, Football Facilities & Team Operations
- Dale Thompson - Assistant Director, College Scouting
- Kalan Reed - Personnel Scout
- Matt Thompson - Senior Manager of Equipment
- Mical Johnson - Pro Scouting Coordinator
- Mike Boni - Senior National Scout
- Rachel Hunt - Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist
- Rob Riederer - Assistant Director, Football Strategy
- Rylan Ballou - Video Assistant
- Trey Reid - Equipment Assistant
New hires include Director of Scouting, A.J. Highsmith, who has nine years of experience in scouting including four years with the San Fransisco 49ers and the last five with the Buffalo Bills.
Sam Summerville will take over duties as the Titans Senior National Scout after 12 years as a college scout for the Chicago Bears, including ultimately becoming their Senior National Scout.
New Director of Football Administration and Nashville native Leland Taylor comes to the Titans after nine years working for the NFL's Management Council and Player Personnel departments. Taylor also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in their operations and started young as student assistant coach for football while attending Ole Miss.
After spending four years with the Carolina Panthers, Joey Glennon joins the Titans staff as Video Director.
New Football Data Analyst, Erin Psajdl Davis returns to that position after serving the same role with the Houston Texans in the past. Last season she was a Finance, Strategy, and Analytics Data Scientist for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.
Formerly of the NBA's Phoenix Suns, Alex Rogers joins the Titans as a Football Data Analyst as well.
Lastly after graduating Southern Illinois University in 2022 and playing defensive tackle for the team for five seasons, Keenan Agnew joins the Titans staff as a Scouting Assistant.
