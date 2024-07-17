Titans Get More Love for Best Offseason Move
You always hear about how import team chemistry is, but it's not so often that coaching chemistry gets talked about. This season the Tennessee Titans offensive coaching staff will include new head coach Brian Callahan, and his father Bill Callahan coaching the offensive line.
Bill is what some NFL executives would consider an offensive line whisperer.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus named this hiring the best move made by the Titans this past offseason. "The Titans' offensive line ranked 22nd in PFF overall grade (63.6) last season and placed 27th in team pass-blocking grade (54.6)," said Sikkema.
Callahan's NFL career started in 1995 with the Philadelphia Eagles as he served as their offensive line coach until 1997. He then coached with the Oakland Raiders from 1998-2003, including being their head coach his final two seasons.
His next stop was to the collegiate level becoming the head coach of the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2004-2007.
Callahan returned to the NFL the following year, with the New York Jets as their assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2008-2011. He served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2012-2014.
He spent five seasons with the then-Washington Redskins as their offensive line coach and assistant head coach from 2015-2019 and most recently he was the Cleveland Browns offensive line coach for a unit he made top-5 in the league. Callahan's revival of the Browns offensive line also helped win Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski his two Coach of the Year wins in 2020 and 2024.
The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced Callahan and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as the recipients of the Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award, which started in 2014 and is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.
Callahan has helped mold so many players throughout his award-winning 25-year coaching career like 2006 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year at Nebraska and current Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, former MVP with the Raiders Rich Gannon, and former Offensive Player of the Year with the Cowboys Demarco Murray.
He has guided 14 offensive linemen to a total of 35 Pro Bowl selections and Titans fans are hoping he can do the same with some young talents like Peter Skoronski and JC Latham.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!