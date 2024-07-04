What Defines Successful Season For Titans?
Out of all 32 NFL teams, the Tennessee Titans may be the toughest to set concrete expectations for.
On one hand, Tennessee is coming off back-to-back losing seasons and quarterback Will Levis is entering his first full season as a starter, which would indicate a team in a rebuild or retool at least. On the other hand, the Titans brought in several proven veterans on both sides of the ball this offseason, which would indicate a desire to improve and push for a playoff spot. With this dichotomy, expectations for the Titans this season can vary wildly.
That said, NFL.com's Adam Rank seems to be on the cautious side. In a recent article, Rank said that just showing progress would be enough for a successful season in Tennessee.
"Look, it feels a little steep to go into this season with playoff expectations. That's not to say Titans fans shouldn't dream of winning the AFC South, kind of like the Texans did last year. It can be done," Rank writes. "But to me, that's just not a realistic or healthy expectation right now. I mean, a more realistic possibility is figuring out you have a new head coach who makes good decisions and a quarterback who looks like he's going to stick at the NFL level. I'd take that as a victory and move on to 2025."
It's not too hard to see why Rank and others feel this way. The Titans have a ton of new players and an entirely new coaching staff, so there are probably going to be some growing pains. Playing in a division with three teams that finished above .500 last season also doesn't bode well for Tennessee's playoff chances.
Still, far weirder things have happened in the NFL. No one expected the Texans to win 10 games and the AFC South last season, but they did exactly that.
Additionally, there's usually one team that goes from worst to first each season, and who's to say it can't be the Titans in 2024?
