Titans O-Line Named Worst in AFC
The Tennessee Titans knew that they had to improve their offensive line this offseason.
Pro Football Focus writer Zoltán Buday ranked all 32 offensive lines in the league, and the Titans came in at No. 30.
"The Titans fielded arguably the NFL's worst offensive line in 2023, they can expect improvements in 2024, at least on paper. After taking Peter Skoronski with the 11th overall pick in 2023 to play left guard, Tennessee selected JC Latham out of Alabama with the seventh overall pick this offseason. The team also signed center Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency after his breakout 2023 season during which he ranked 10th in PFF overall grade," Buday writes.
Only the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints came in below the Titans on the list, but there's reason to believe Tennessee will grow in the upcoming season.
Adding JC Latham with their first-round pick and signing Lloyd Cushenberry III is a great start, but perhaps the biggest upgrade comes with offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
Callahan, a former head coach with the Oakland Raiders from 2002-03, is one of the most respected position coaches in the league. He coached the Cleveland Browns offensive line for the past four years, and they came in at No. 4 on the list. Only the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions were ranked higher.
Callahan will bring his expertise and experience to the offensive line in Tennessee, which he hopes will climb up the ladder this season. While the left side is expected to thrive, the right side still has question marks.
Daniel Brunskill is expected to start at right guard, but there are still some question marks at right tackle, which could be Tennessee's biggest position battle going into training camp later this month.
The right tackle candidates are Dillon Radunz, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Leroy Watson, all of whom have reason to take the starting job. The favorite for now might be Radunz, but Petit-Frere started 16 games at right tackle in his rookie year back in 2022 and Watson was acquired via trade from the Browns, where Callahan coached.
