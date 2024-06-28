Titans OT Projected for All-Rookie Team
The Tennessee Titans have revamped their offense for the upcoming season, and part of their upgrades have come in the form of some new players, some new to the team and others who have yet to play in the NFL.
One of those players is first-round rookie offensive tackle JC Latham, who the Titans took with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter listed his picks for the 2024 All-Rookie Team and tabbed Latham as the player at the tackle spot.
"Latham is another rookie tackle lining up at a new spot in the pros, moving to the left side with the Titans after stoutly holding down the right side at Alabama," Reuter writes. "At 6-foot-6, 342 pounds, Latham will be a sturdy wall in pass protection for second-year quarterback Will Levis thanks to his wide base and 35 1/8-inch arms. Latham will also move defenders to create running lanes for new feature back Tony Pollard and backups Tyjae Spears and Hassan Haskins."
Latham joined quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), running backs Trey Benson (Arizona Cardinals) and Ray Davis (Buffalo Bills), wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) and Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs), tight end Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders), offensive linemen Joe Alt (Los Angeles Chargers), Jackson Powers-Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders), Tanor Bartolini (Indianapolis Colts) and Graham Barton (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) on the list.
Latham was a right tackle at Alabama, but the Titans have plans for him to move to the left side to protect quarterback Will Levis' blindside. He will have to adjust to the NFL level, but with offensive line coach Bill Callahan helping guide that transition, Latham is in extremely good and experienced hands.
Latham has been a coach in the NFL since the 1990's and he was recently with the Cleveland Browns, who had one of the best units in the league last season. Now, Latham helps as an anchor for the Titans in the trenches as they look to improve from having one of the worst offensive lines in the league a year ago.
