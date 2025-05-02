Titans Have One Huge Need Following NFL Draft
During the Tennessee Titans' 2025 NFL Draft, the team was able to put together a bundle of new additions through the three days of action to fill a few big holes and positions of need on the roster.
Most notably, picking up Cam Ward to be this team's quarterback of the future comes to mind, but also with selections down the board like UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and safety Kevin Winston Jr., the value didn't stop coming on round two either.
However, even with a productive draft in the rear-view mirror, some still see the Titans with one glaring hole on the roster that could be best served to be addressed ahead of next season.
In the eyes of FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, that biggest need comes down to one major position: tight end.
"A good, fast, reliable tight end can be the best friend for a young quarterback, but Cam Ward might not have one in Tennessee," Vacchiano wrote. "The incumbent, Chig Okonkwo, is an underrated player, but far from elite. He’s averaged 53 catches for 504 yards over the last two seasons and isn’t much of a red-zone target. The Titans did add Texas tight end Gunnar Helm in the fourth round, has the size (6-5, 241) and speed to be a good one. But he’ll need to improve his blocking to consistently get on the field."
While guys on the roster like Chig Okonkwo and new addition Gunnar Helm should be nice assets in the tight end group for next season, the Titans don't quite have a high-end vertical threat to trust alongside their hopeful franchise quarterback in Ward.
It's been some time since the Titans have had a dominant tight end to utilize within the offense, as Delanie Walker was the last to post over 800 yards within a single season in 2017. Obviously, talents like Walker don't grow on trees, it goes to show how long Tennessee has been coveting help at the position.
While finding that high-level tight end to enter the fold at this point in the offseason could be tough to put together for the Titans, it'll be an interesting area on the roster to watch on whether the Tennessee brass looks to address their needs as the season gets closer, or wait a bit further down the line to do so.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!