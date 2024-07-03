Titans RBs Battling for Top Spot
When the Tennessee Titans selected Tulane running back Tyjae Spears in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they saw him as a player who could eventually replace long-term franchise player Derrick Henry when he eventually left the team.
Henry and Spears were teammates for just one season after the former signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens during the offseason. Spears wasn't considered ready to be the obvious feature back, so the Titans replaced Henry by signing Dallas Cowboys standout Tony Pollard.
Spears and Pollard are similar players. Both are shifty "make you miss" types of players rather than the bruiser that Henry was. On paper, Pollard should be considered the likely favorite to lead the team in rushing given his experience and contract, but Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay wouldn't be surprised if it went the other way.
"It wouldn't be a shock to see the Titans once again divvy up the snaps nearly equally, although Spears should be both the primary ball-carrier and receiver by year's end," Kay writes. "Spears impressed in his first NFL season by amassing 453 yards and two touchdowns on 100 carries. He was also Tennessee's top pass-catching back, tallying 52 catches on his 70 targets for 385 yards and a score. He's in far better form than Pollard, who is coming off a down season in which he averaged career-lows of 4.0 yards per carry and 5.7 yards per reception while struggling in a starting role for the Dallas Cowboys."
Despite having a "down" season, Pollard managed to rush for over 1,000 yards in 2023 with the Cowboys, which led to the Titans giving him a three-year deal worth $21.75 million. He also had 55 catches for 311 yards through the air.
Pollard will likely be given the first opportunity to have extended snaps in the backfield, but Spears has shown that he has earned some burn as well. If he can continue to get better like he did in his rookie season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Spears as the feature back by the end of the year.
