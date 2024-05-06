Titans WR Headlines Star-Studded Intro for Morgan Wallen
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins showed this weekend that he's buying into life in the Music City by hanging with a country star.
Not only did Hopkins attend Morgan Wallen's concert, he also walked the Whiskey Glasses performer out to the stage at Nissan Stadium. Usually, Hopkins is the star at the Titans home stadium, but on Sunday he was more of a fan while Wallen belted out several hits.
Hopkins signed a two-year deal with the Titans during the 2023 offseason. Last season, he had over 1,000 receiving yards and caught eight touchdowns as a primary target for quarterback Will Levis.
The Titans bolstered the receiving core with the signing of Calvin Ridley. During the NFL Owners' Meetings Ridley said he was excited about the potential for the Titans to bounce back from consecutive losing seasons under first-year head coach Brian Callahan.
"I am very excited to get going under Brian's offense, and his schemes," Hopkins said. "Obviously, I've talked to (Bengals receivers) Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and those guys told me that I would love this offense, and I think the sky is the limit, especially with a guy like Calvin (Ridley). I am very excited for this offense."
