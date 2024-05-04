Optimism Growing Around Titans and Tyler Boyd
The Tennessee Titans brought former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd in for a free agent visit, beginning to look at the final pieces to their 90-man roster. Despite leaving without a deal, there's an optimism things could still end up working out between the two sides.
During an interview with the Ramon, Kayla and Will Show, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the meeting between Boyd and the Titans went smoothly. Ultimately, it was a bit surprising he left without a deal.
"I was told the meeting went really well," Fowler said. "Obviously, he has a lot of familiarity with Bryan Callahan and that system. I don't think it graduated to where they were hammering out a contract and getting to the finish line at all. But it sounds like that's still a possibility, and it went really well."
Despite not signing a contract during his visit, Fowler believes it could happen soon.
"I thought the Titans were going to try and close it while he was there but it sounds like it didn't happen. It doesn't mean they can't circle back in the next 24 hours," Fowler said.
He also said the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are the teams to watch to land Boyd, but it's going to come down to the contract offers, which could be in Tennessee's favor.
The Titans are looking to add another wideout to the mix of DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burkes, and Boyd appears to be their top target. If not, the team could circle back and try to bring in names like Zay Jones, who was recently placed on the free agent market.
