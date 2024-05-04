Titans HC Brian Callahan Hypes Up Treylon Burkes
NASHVILLE — Based on recent comments from Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan, Treylon Burks' rough start to his NFL career with the Titans may be turning around.
The Titans had high hopes for Burks when they picked him 18th in the 2022 draft, but he has not lived up to their expectations. Injuries have been a recurring problem for him, causing him to miss six games in 2022 and another six games in 2023 due to a knee injury and, later, a concussion. As a result, his performance has suffered, with only 16 catches for 221 yards.
During his appearance on 104.5 in Nashville, Callahan provided a positive update on Burks.
"He's really had a fantastic start to the offseason, Callahan said. I've been happy with what he's done. He's done a great job of learning and getting a bunch of different things down and I think he's really stacked a handful of really good days together."
Callahan stated that he is participating in the team's off-season program and expressed optimism about his potential.
“He’s gonna do a little bit of everything, you know, versatility for us. So he’ll be able to do some stuff outside,” “Ultimately, it’s my role and our coaching staff’s role to find a handful of things that he can really help us with and highlight those as much as possible. Some of them might be in the slot. Some of them might be outside, but I’m fired up, and I think he’s got a chance to help us.”
If Burks continues to progress there's a chance he can pair well with recently acquired Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins this season.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!