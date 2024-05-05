Titans WR Named Trade Candidate for Steelers
The Tennessee Titans are still looking for wide receiver help and seemed destined to land someone before training camp. And when they do, it could mean the end of Treylon Burks.
The Titans are still working on bringing in former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, but could look at other wide receivers on the open market if it doesn't work out. When they do make another addition, it'll leave them with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Burks and another signee. Unfortunately, that may strike the end for Burks time in Tennessee.
Steelers Now's Nick Farabaugh believes the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a name to watch for a potential Burks trade.
"Burks could fit the type of big, outside wide receiver that the Steelers are looking for after drafting Roman Wilson, who profiles as a slot receiver in his first season. But Burks would be far down the list since he is not someone who profiles as plugging a hole as a proven receiver. Still, with the trade market seemingly coming to a halt for now, Burks at least has to be considered a possible option for the team given his rocky situation in Tennessee," Farabaugh writes.
The Steelers have been reportedly looking for a wide receiver trade throughout the offseason, but with the San Francisco 49ers shutting things down, the team could begin looking at smaller names than Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.
That name could be Burks.
