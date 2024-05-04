Titans Eying Free Agent WR
The Tennessee Titans likely aren't done making additions to their roster. Despite some star-studded moves already, the team is looking into more, and their next signing is believed to be coming from two different positions.
During an interview on the Ramon, Kayla and Will Show, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the belief is that the Titans are looking at either wide receiver or offensive line as their next signing. Despite a need at edge rusher, the team is not pursuing the position just yet.
"I've heard the Titans have had more interest in wide receiver or an extra offensive lineman versus edge rusher in free agency," Fowler said.
The Titans have already made some noise at wideout this offseason, signing Calvin Ridley. They brought in former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd for a visit after the 2024 NFL Draft, and could look to make the slot man their next big signing.
Tennessee could head into the season with Ridley, Treylon Burkes and another high priority name before it's all said and done. Maybe that name is Boyd, or maybe it's an option like fellow former Jackson Jaguar Zay Jones, who was recently released.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!