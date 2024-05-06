Jeffery Simmons Sends Message to Titans Fans
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons recently shared an optimistic message with Titans fans.
"Titans fans how we feeling??" Simmons tweeted. "Can't wait to see you guys in a couple months!! is ticking and soon we'll be locking them mf gates.."
Simmons was the first to greet new coach Brian Callahan during the offseason. While he enjoyed playing for former coach Mike Vrabel, he believes in general manager Ran Carthon's plan.
Simmons, a key figure on the team, will be one of the leaders who will inspire and guide his teammates to believe in Callahan and Carthon's team-building efforts.
"I am going to make sure I can keep the locker room tight, and make sure no matter what it might be, no matter the situation, of course, we just got a new head coach, I think it's going to be simple: Buy in or you just have to get left behind," Simmons said. "For me, being a captain and a leader on this team, my job is to keep holding my end up on that."
The Titans drafted Jeffery Simmons in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He proved to be an outstanding player, earning the title of team captain twice, being selected to the Pro Bowl twice, and receiving two second-team All-Pro honors. From 2019 to 2022, he played in 56 games, starting 54 of them. During this time, he accumulated 21 sacks, making him the second-highest sack leader on the Titans defense behind Harold Landry III, who had 26.5 sacks.
