Titans Could Find New Home for Caleb Farley
The Tennessee Titans decided not to pick up Caleb Farley's fifth-year option, making 2024 the final season under his rookie contract. And with two offseason additions at cornerback, a trade could be in place to cash out before his deal is up.
The 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has only played 12 games in the NFL, with two starts under his belt. A highly-talented player with plenty of upside, Farley was a hopeful candidate to become the next star in Tennessee's defense, but with injuries plagueing the early portions of his career, nothing ever panned out.
Now, heading into the final season of his rookie deal, the Titans are making adjustments to make sure the cornerback position is covered. After drafting Roger McCreary last year, the team went out and signed Chidobe Awuzie. Later in the offseason, they made a blockbuster trade for L'Jarius Snead, solidifying their cornerback room for 2024.
So, there isn't much room for Farley.
At this point, getting a return for a player with injury concerns won't be easy, but there are always teams looking to take a chance on a former first-round pick. The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens have all been linked to cornerback needs throughout the spring, and with minimal additions in free agency and the NFL Draft, they could still be looking for names.
Again, Farley may not be much, but what's the cost with moving on from a player before you get nothing for him? And if there's no room for him to have a long-term place in Tennessee, why not try to find a trade partner before it's too late?
