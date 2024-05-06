Titans Re-Sign DT Marlon Davidson
The Tennessee Titans announced that they are re-signing defensive lineman Marlon Davidson. On Monday, both parties agreed to terms on a new deal.
Davidson is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 303 pounds; played in five games for the Titans in 2023. He recorded 10 tackles, a sack, four quarterback pressures, and two tackles for a loss during his time with the team, including three starts.
Davidson has played in 24 games and recorded 39 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and one fumble recovery during his first three NFL seasons (2020-21 with Atlanta). As a college player at Auburn, he started 51 games and earned second-team All-America honors in his final campaign. Davidson had a noteworthy career on the Plains with 175 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered, and three blocked kicks.
Davidson joins a defensive line led by Jeffrey Simmons, which was recently bolstered by second-round pick T'Vondre Sweat and Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency.
