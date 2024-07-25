A crystal ball into big-name free-agent hunting for the Vikings in 2025
Inking wide receiver Justin Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw to long-term contract extensions this summer has set the stage for the Minnesota Vikings to build around quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his rookie contract.
According to Over The Cap, Minnesota's projected 2025 cap space currently sits just shy of $48 million, which ranks seventh most in the NFL. That means the Vikings have set the stage to go big-name free-agent hunting when the 2025 league year begins with free agency next March.
For the purpose of this exercise, let's go ahead and make some assumptions about the 2025 roster by looking at current starters who are likely to be back in purple and gold next season. By doing this, we'll be able to easily extract and identity areas of need when the Vikings hit free agency next year.
On offense, we know that Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill will be back as the starting tackles and that Garrett Bradbury has a solid chance to return as the starting center, though that could change if he doesn't improve this season. The guard spots are clearly up for grabs. McCarthy, Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson are locks to return, but there are holes at WR3 and possibly running back if Aaron Jones doesn't return and Ty Chandler doesn't show an ability to be a bell cow.
On defense, the D-line is a major weakness outside of Jonathan Greenard. The linebackers and edge rushers — Ivan Pace Jr., Blake Cashman, Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel — are solid but could also use another star pass rusher. If Harrison Smith retires, the Vikings still have two good safeties in Josh Metellus and Cam Bynum, and we all know the cornerback room needs upgrades.
All of this points to clear and obvious needs in 2025 at guard, WR3, running back, defensive line and cornerback. Let's go one step further and predict that the Vikings won't spend big on a running back since the RB-by-committee approach is popular in the modern day NFL.
With all of that on the table, let's dive into the best of the best at G, WR, DL and CB in the 2025 free-agent class. One quick rule: projected free agents have to have fewer than 10 seasons under their belt because there's no sense in figuring the Vikings as a team that will sign a player who can't help them for years to come.
Wide receivers
Our rule avoiding players who have played 10+ seasons already eliminates some big names like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen and Allen Robinson.
Player
Age
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
26
Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
27
Chris Godwin, Bucs
28
Tee Higgins, Bengals
26
Diontae Johnson, Panthers
29
Marquise Brown, Chiefs
28
Zay Jones, Cardinals
30
Rondale Moore, Falcons
25
Terrace Marshall, Panthers
25
K.J. Osborn, Patriots
28
Guard
We're looking at the best guards who are projected free agents and scored high on the Pro Football Focus chart in 2023. Another rule is that these guards had to have graded higher on PFF that Dalton Risner did in 2023.
Player
Age
PFF rank in 2023
Sam Cosmi, Commanders
26
15
Trey Smith, Chiefs
26
28
Tevin Jenkins, Bears
27
25
Quinn Meinerz, Broncos
25
30
Will Hernandez, Cardinals
30
21
Defensive line
PFF rankings for defensive tackles in the chart below are for overall defense while defensive end PFF ranks are based on pass rushing.
Player
Age
PFF rank in 2023
DT Alim McNeil, Lions
24
8
DT Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys
27
21
DT Milton Williams, Eagles
26
34
DE Josh Sweat, Eagles
27
46
DE Chase Young, Saints
26
36
DE Malcolm Koonce, Raiders
26
24
DE Matthew Judon, Patriots
31
N/A (injured)
Cornerbacks
Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin are both Vikings starters who are free agents after the season, so this is a major area of need that just so happens to have some big-time talent potentially available in March.
Player
Age
PFF rank in 2023
Charvarious Ward, 49ers
30
5
Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers
24
30
A.J. Terrell, Falcons
25
26
D.J. Reed, Jets
27
17
Paulson Adebo, Saints
25
16
Deommodore Lenoir, 49ers
24
24
Brandon Stephens, Ravens
27
52