A crystal ball into big-name free-agent hunting for the Vikings in 2025

The Vikings will have a lot of money to spend on free agents in March.

Joe Nelson

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Inking wide receiver Justin Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw to long-term contract extensions this summer has set the stage for the Minnesota Vikings to build around quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his rookie contract.

According to Over The Cap, Minnesota's projected 2025 cap space currently sits just shy of $48 million, which ranks seventh most in the NFL. That means the Vikings have set the stage to go big-name free-agent hunting when the 2025 league year begins with free agency next March.

For the purpose of this exercise, let's go ahead and make some assumptions about the 2025 roster by looking at current starters who are likely to be back in purple and gold next season. By doing this, we'll be able to easily extract and identity areas of need when the Vikings hit free agency next year.

On offense, we know that Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill will be back as the starting tackles and that Garrett Bradbury has a solid chance to return as the starting center, though that could change if he doesn't improve this season. The guard spots are clearly up for grabs. McCarthy, Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson are locks to return, but there are holes at WR3 and possibly running back if Aaron Jones doesn't return and Ty Chandler doesn't show an ability to be a bell cow.

On defense, the D-line is a major weakness outside of Jonathan Greenard. The linebackers and edge rushers — Ivan Pace Jr., Blake Cashman, Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel — are solid but could also use another star pass rusher. If Harrison Smith retires, the Vikings still have two good safeties in Josh Metellus and Cam Bynum, and we all know the cornerback room needs upgrades.

All of this points to clear and obvious needs in 2025 at guard, WR3, running back, defensive line and cornerback. Let's go one step further and predict that the Vikings won't spend big on a running back since the RB-by-committee approach is popular in the modern day NFL.

With all of that on the table, let's dive into the best of the best at G, WR, DL and CB in the 2025 free-agent class. One quick rule: projected free agents have to have fewer than 10 seasons under their belt because there's no sense in figuring the Vikings as a team that will sign a player who can't help them for years to come.

Wide receivers

Our rule avoiding players who have played 10+ seasons already eliminates some big names like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen and Allen Robinson.

Player

Age

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

26

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

27

Chris Godwin, Bucs

28

Tee Higgins, Bengals

26

Diontae Johnson, Panthers

29

Marquise Brown, Chiefs

28

Zay Jones, Cardinals

30

Rondale Moore, Falcons

25

Terrace Marshall, Panthers

25

K.J. Osborn, Patriots

28

Guard

We're looking at the best guards who are projected free agents and scored high on the Pro Football Focus chart in 2023. Another rule is that these guards had to have graded higher on PFF that Dalton Risner did in 2023.

Player

Age

PFF rank in 2023

Sam Cosmi, Commanders

26

15

Trey Smith, Chiefs

26

28

Tevin Jenkins, Bears

27

25

Quinn Meinerz, Broncos

25

30

Will Hernandez, Cardinals

30

21

Defensive line

PFF rankings for defensive tackles in the chart below are for overall defense while defensive end PFF ranks are based on pass rushing.

Player

Age

PFF rank in 2023

DT Alim McNeil, Lions

24

8

DT Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys

27

21

DT Milton Williams, Eagles

26

34

DE Josh Sweat, Eagles

27

46

DE Chase Young, Saints

26

36

DE Malcolm Koonce, Raiders

26

24

DE Matthew Judon, Patriots

31

N/A (injured)

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin are both Vikings starters who are free agents after the season, so this is a major area of need that just so happens to have some big-time talent potentially available in March.

Player

Age

PFF rank in 2023

Charvarious Ward, 49ers

30

5

Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers

24

30

A.J. Terrell, Falcons

25

26

D.J. Reed, Jets

27

17

Paulson Adebo, Saints

25

16

Deommodore Lenoir, 49ers

24

24

Brandon Stephens, Ravens

27

52

Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON

