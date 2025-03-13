Inside The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 4 news and rumors

The Vikings still have needs and money to spend. What will happen Thursday?

Joe Nelson

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Into the fourth day of NFL free agency, most of the big names are off the market but some big dominos are yet to fall. What will Aaron Rodgers decide? Are the Vikings actually an option for the 41-year-old? If not, who will Minnesota sign to be J.J. McCarthy's backup quarterback?

It's been a wild three days to start free agency, with Minnesota beefing up the offensive line with center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries, while doing the same on the defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

We'll be tracking the news and rumors throughout the day Thursday, so follow along for updates.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News