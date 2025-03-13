Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 4 news and rumors
The Vikings still have needs and money to spend. What will happen Thursday?
Into the fourth day of NFL free agency, most of the big names are off the market but some big dominos are yet to fall. What will Aaron Rodgers decide? Are the Vikings actually an option for the 41-year-old? If not, who will Minnesota sign to be J.J. McCarthy's backup quarterback?
It's been a wild three days to start free agency, with Minnesota beefing up the offensive line with center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries, while doing the same on the defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.
- Reports: Harrison Smith returning to Vikings for 2025 on reworked deal
- Schefter: Vikings not a 'primary option' for Aaron Rodgers, J.J. McCarthy is 'their guy'
- Javon Hargrave terms revealed; Vikings sign special teams ace Tavierre Thomas
- NFL insider says Vikings QB 'curveball' is still possible; Rodgers considered
- Cooper Kupp tops list of available free agent WR3 options for Vikings
- Sauce Gardner reacts to viral trade rumors linking him to Vikings
- Who are the Vikings' veteran quarterback options left in free agency?
We'll be tracking the news and rumors throughout the day Thursday, so follow along for updates.
Vikings news, rumors and analysis
