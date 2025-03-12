Javon Hargrave terms revealed; Vikings sign special teams ace Tavierre Thomas
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was officially released by the 49ers at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, and the terms of his deal with the Vikings — which was first reported on Tuesday morning — have now been revealed. It's a two-year, $30 million contract with $19 million in guaranteed money, according to reports.
Hargrave, 32, suffered a season-ending triceps tear in Week 3 last season. But he racked up 25.5 sacks between the 2021 and 2023 seasons with the Eagles and 49ers, making the Pro Bowl in two of those years. That was tied with Aaron Donald for the second-most sacks among defensive tackles during that span, trailing only Chris Jones. If he returns to full health this year, he should remain one of the more dangerous interior pass rushers in the NFL.
Between Hargrave and former Commanders Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen (three years, $51 million), the Vikings have completely transformed their defensive line during this free agency period. Those two newcomers will pair with Harrison Phillips to form a very strong DT group.
Vikings sign Tavierre Thomas
The start of the new league year allowed the Vikings to officially announce the signings of Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and Isaiah Rodgers. They also announced the not-yet-reported signing of cornerback Tavierre Thomas, who is a notable addition for a couple reasons.
Thomas, 29, has played in 98 games (with 22 starts) across seven seasons with the Browns, Texans, and Buccaneers. He was a quality slot corner for Houston from 2021-23, averaging close to 500 defensive snaps per season during that span. Last year, with Tampa Bay, he hardly played on defense but led the Bucs with 403 special teams snaps. He was one of the best special teams players in the NFL last season, with a 90.5 PFF grade in that phase that was tied for fifth-best among 238 players who saw at least 200 such snaps.
As a special teams ace, Thomas is a replacement for Trent Sherfield, who signed with the Broncos on Tuesday. He'll be a weapon for Matt Daniels across the board, whether it's punt coverage, kickoff coverage, field goal block, or the return phases. Thomas also gives the Vikings some additional depth at cornerback with his ability to play in the slot.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.