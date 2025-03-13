Reports: Harrison Smith returning to Vikings for 2025 on reworked deal
The Hitman is back for another run.
The Minnesota Vikings and Harrison Smith have reworked his contract for 2025, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. That means the veteran safety, who's spent all 13 of his NFL seasons in Minnesota but was contemplating retirement after the season, will return for at least one last dance. Smith's return is a big boost for a Vikings team that's been active in free agency with several impactful additions, but lost the safety who was starting alongside him last season — Cam Bynum.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the one-year deal is worth up to $14 million with a $10.25 million base salary.
Smith, 36, may be nearing retirement age for the NFL, but he remained a critical part of the Vikings defense last season and was still quite productive with 87 total tackles, 10 passes defended, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble last season. He received a 66.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 66th among 170 graded safeties.
In his 13 seasons with the Vikings, Smith has recorded 1,127 total tackles, 97 passes defended, 37 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. He remained an impact player on a strong defensive unit last season, and he'll certainly be a critical part of a team looking to build on a 14-3 season with a much revamped roster.