Reports: Harrison Smith returning to Vikings for 2025 on reworked deal

The longtime standout safety will be back for his 14th NFL season.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith directs the defense against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 17, 2024.
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith directs the defense against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 17, 2024. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Hitman is back for another run.

The Minnesota Vikings and Harrison Smith have reworked his contract for 2025, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. That means the veteran safety, who's spent all 13 of his NFL seasons in Minnesota but was contemplating retirement after the season, will return for at least one last dance. Smith's return is a big boost for a Vikings team that's been active in free agency with several impactful additions, but lost the safety who was starting alongside him last season — Cam Bynum.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the one-year deal is worth up to $14 million with a $10.25 million base salary.

Smith, 36, may be nearing retirement age for the NFL, but he remained a critical part of the Vikings defense last season and was still quite productive with 87 total tackles, 10 passes defended, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble last season. He received a 66.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 66th among 170 graded safeties.

In his 13 seasons with the Vikings, Smith has recorded 1,127 total tackles, 97 passes defended, 37 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. He remained an impact player on a strong defensive unit last season, and he'll certainly be a critical part of a team looking to build on a 14-3 season with a much revamped roster.

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

