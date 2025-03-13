Report: Vikings trading RG Ed Ingram to Texans for 2026 draft pick
The Vikings are trading right guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans for a 2026 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. A 2022 second-round draft pick out of LSU, Ingram started 42 games for the Vikings across three seasons before being benched midway through the 2024 campaign.
Ingram, 26, was the 59th overall pick in the first draft for the Vikings' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell regime. He started all 18 games as a rookie, including one playoff contest, but the results were mostly rough. Ingram earned a 44.4 PFF pass blocking grade that year and was charged with a whopping 58 pressures and 11 sacks allowed.
In his second season, Ingram took some slight steps forward, improving his blocking grades to average levels while allowing 42 pressures and just five sacks. There were signs of improvement that gave the Vikings reason for optimism heading into last season. However, instead of continuing to progress in year three, Ingram took a step back and was once again a major liability in pass protection. After ten games, he was benched and replaced by Dalton Risner.
Now Ingram will look to revitalize his career with a change of scenery. He's a physical player who can make things happen in the run game, but he struggled with technique and consistency in pass protection throughout his time in Minnesota.
Ingram wasn't going to be more than a backup if he had remained on the Vikings' roster for the final year of his rookie contract. Instead, Adofo-Mensah is choosing to move on and get a future late-round draft pick for a player who was no longer in Minnesota's plans. Landing a sixth-rounder feels like a pretty solid return here. The move also frees up $3.4 million in cap space with less than $400K in dead money.
Only three players remain from the Vikings' infamous 2022 draft class:
- Lewis Cine: Cut in 2024
- Andrew Booth Jr: Traded in 2024
- Ed Ingram: Traded in 2025
- Brian Asamoah II
- Akayleb Evans: Cut in 2024
- Esezi Otomewo: Cut in 2023
- Ty Chandler
- Vederian Lowe: Traded in 2023
- Jalen Nailor
- Nick Muse: Joined Eagles' practice squad in 2025
