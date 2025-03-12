NFL insider says Vikings QB 'curveball' is still possible; Rodgers considered
The Aaron Rodgers drama lingers on. The 41-year-old four-time MVP is the biggest domino that still has to fall on the NFL quarterback market this offseason, and he appears to be taking his time with the decision. While the Steelers and Giants are believed to be his most likely landing spots, the rumors connecting Rodgers to the Vikings aren't dying out yet.
The report from ESPN's Kevin Seifert on Wednesday is that Minnesota is at least considering the possibility of pursuing Rodgers.
"There's still a possible curveball here," Seifert said on SportsCenter. "My understanding is that the Vikings have at least been entertaining the possibility internally of what it would look like to add Aaron Rodgers into this quarterback room. And the idea would be, you have a 14-win team, you have the reigning coach of the year in Kevin O'Connell, you have an All-Pro receiver in Justin Jefferson, offensive and defensive lines that have been upgraded here in free agency here, and also a pretty great defense with Brian Flores. So if you drop Aaron Rodgers into that mix, potentially you have a Super Bowl favorite for 2025.
"That would obviously push J.J. McCarthy's timetable back a year to 2026. I don't have any information to suggest that's the likely scenario right now, but I do know that as of yesterday evening, they were having that discussion internally — whether Aaron Rodgers is the right option for 2025 and whether it's right for their building and their culture and their organization. So the best thing I can say there is stay tuned, it's not quite over yet."
With Sam Darnold joining the Seahawks, all of the signs appear to be pointing toward McCarthy taking over as the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2025. Seemingly the only player on the free agent market who could still change that is Rodgers.
The argument in favor of signing Rodgers is that he'd be in a perfect situation to have a 2009 Brett Favre type of season. It would be an all-in type of move from the Vikings, with their eyes on winning next year's Super Bowl. But there are also compelling arguments against it, as Rodgers comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of media attention. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, for one, thinks it's something the Vikings should absolutely not do.
Seifert isn't the only insider reporting on the Vikings-Rodgers possibility. The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Mike Silver echo the same sentiment — that it's something Minnesota is weighing — while adding that Rodgers is intrigued by the idea. And why wouldn't he be, considering how loaded the Vikings' roster appears to be on both sides of the ball?
