Report: Vikings 'haven't made a decision just yet' on Aaron Rodgers
- The Steelers and Giants are considered by most insiders as favorites to land Rodgers.
- Vikings still appear to be a dark horse. Is their decision holding up the Rodgers decision?
Aaron Rodgers and the Minnesota Vikings? Now four days into the NFL's free agency cycle, the rumors haven't died down as Rodgers remains lurking as a possibility for the Vikings.
What's the hold up? While Rodgers has reportedly gone dark on the Steelers and Giants, the word from The Athletic's Dianna Russini is that the Vikings are still mulling the idea of bringing Rodgers on for the 2025 ride.
"They haven't made a decision just yet. They've had conversations over the last few days about whether or not they really want to do this. Does this work?" Russini said Thursday on GoJo and Golic.
"Do they see themselves as a team that can contend for a Super Bowl right now with the moves they've made? I'd argue yes," she continued. "All they need now is a quarterback to play at a high level."
Is that quarterback J.J. McCarthy? The 22-year-old has won at every level he's played and the Vikings loved him enough to take him 10th overall in the 2024 NFL draft. But with a Super Bowl roster constructed—including major upgrades in the trenches with center Ryan Kelly, right guard Will Fries, and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave—is McCarthy ready to lead Minnesota to the promised land?
"This is a really hard decision to make as an organization," Russini said. "Do you go with an Aaron Rodgers type, who many around the league believe he still has a lot of gas left, and he can still run a really high productive offense?"
We're waiting with bated breath for an answer, but it sure seems like Rodgers could complete the Brett Favre career arc.
Note: Russini also mentioned the Vikings, Jaguars, Packers and Seahawks as teams showing the most interest in free agent wide receiver Cooper Kupp.