Sauce Gardner reacts to viral trade rumors linking him to Vikings
- Fans have gotten a Jordan Addison for Sauce Gardner trade idea trending.
- Gardner took notice of a Minnesota-based media outlet's reaction to the idea.
Jordan Addison is a bona fide stud wide receiver. Sauce Gardner is a superstar cornerback. Outside of both being really good, do they have anything else in common? In the world of NFL free agency buzz, they are connected at the hip by Vikings and Jets fans who have debated whether a trade centered around Addison for Gardner makes sense.
Gardner has noticed all the talk and even responded to a clip on social media from Minnesota-based SKOR North discussing the Addison-for-Gardner idea: "i thought it was a joke this whole time, but y'all were serious all along huh[.]"
Gardner also made some waves earlier this week after the Aaron Rodgers-Vikings rumors started swirling, posting on X, "If Aaron goes to the Vikings, he might be #1 in all QB stats."
Without getting into the nitty-gritty details, Gardner would be welcome on any team in the league. But the Vikings make a lot of sense because they're trying to replace Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin from last season's roster.
They've already done the work to re-sign Byron Murphy Jr. while also agreeing to terms with free-agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, but there's no doubt that adding more depth beyond Mekhi Blackmon—who is coming off a torn ACL—would be a wise investment for the Vikings.
Gardner carries a $10.4 million cap hit in 2025, and the Jets have the right to exercise a fifth-year option in 2026. Bottom line: He's going to need a new contract with a big raise in the very near future.
Are the Jets willing to make him one of the richest corners in the NFL?
Jaycee Horn became the highest-paid cornerback in the league earlier this week when he agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with the Carolina Panthers. Gardner is probably going to get $25+ million annually when he signs his next contract.
Losing Addison now, however, would be a big blow to Minnesota's salary cap flexibility unless they found a way to replace him with a stud wide receiver in the draft. The 23-year-old carries cap hits of $3.7 million and $4.3 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and then the Vikings still have a fifth-year option to use in 2027 if they want.
There's nothing of substance to suggest a trade is possible. It's just online chatter for now.