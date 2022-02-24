Skip to main content

Aaron Rodgers Plan Coming 'Soon'; Have Commanders Already Made Trade Offer to Packers?

There are “multiple teams” with trade offers on the table if the Green Bay Packers allow a deal for their longtime franchise quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers will announce a decision on his NFL future “soon,” per ESPN insider Dianna Russini, who adds that there are “multiple teams” with trade offers on the table if the Green Bay Packers allow a deal for their longtime franchise quarterback.

If Russini means "on the table'' in the sense that "multiple'' teams have already contacted the Packers about a "what-if'' scenario - meaning "if'' Rodgers wants to keep playing in the NFL but wants to exit Green Bay - this is gigantic stuff ... and the Washington Commanders would be remiss in not having already called the Packers.

If, however, Russini means that teams are "preparing'' offers? That does not advance the ball quite as quickly. Nevertheless, given coach Ron Rivera's very public campaign regarding Washington's willingness to pay the price to acquire a star QB and the club's self-confidence in the Commanders' attractiveness to a player of Rodgers' level, there is no doubt Rivera should have an "offer on the table.''

Either sitting on his table, being prepared to be shipped to Wisconsin ... or already sitting on the "what-if'' table at Packers HQ.

Rodgers has said his decision will come in late February or early March. One of the greatest QB's of all time, Rodgers clearly has a fondness for drama. And the Commanders need to find out if he also has a fondness for Washington, and all of the things Rivera swears this franchise has to offer a player who could put this roster up and over the hump of true contention.

