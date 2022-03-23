“From the moment I landed here, late at night just hours after having been drafted, I felt at home,” Ryan says of Atlanta.

He is arguably the greatest Atlanta Falcons player ever - and one of the classiest, too. So little wonder that after 14 seasons as the starting quarterback of the Falcons, Ryan - now a member of the Indianapolis Colts - would say "goodbye'' to Atlanta in a great and classy manner.

While plenty of Falcons fans apparently think this was the right time to part ways with their long-time franchise QB ... this has been a tumultuous and emotional two weeks.

The Deshaun Watson pursuit.

The moving of Ryan's money.

The Watson failure.

The erosion, however slight, of the Falcons' relationship with Ryan.

And finally, the Ryan trade to the Colts for a third-round draft pick.

Tumultuous for the organization? Of course. For the fan base? Of course? But maybe most of all ... this week has probably been tough on Ryan.

But having gathered himself, Ryan has released a detailed and obviously heartfelt statement on behalf of himself and his family, as he is thanking the Falcons organization, the fanbase and the city of Atlanta as a whole.

“From the moment I landed here, late at night just hours after having been drafted, I felt at home,” Ryan wrote in the full-page announcement in the Journal-Constitution.

Ryan continued: “It seems impossible to sum up 14 years, and to adequately express my feelings about them. As much as I have learned about change, though, I know this: Nothing can change what this time has meant to me.”

Ryan started 222 out of a possible 225 regular-season games in his 14-year time with the Falcons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler here, and he was the league MVP in 2016, the same season in which he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

The Falcons will someday retire his jersey ... and that will be Atlanta's "thank you'' back to the all-time QB.