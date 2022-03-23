Matt Ryan, Traded to Colts, Sends Classy Message to Atlanta Falcons Fans
He is arguably the greatest Atlanta Falcons player ever - and one of the classiest, too. So little wonder that after 14 seasons as the starting quarterback of the Falcons, Ryan - now a member of the Indianapolis Colts - would say "goodbye'' to Atlanta in a great and classy manner.
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
While plenty of Falcons fans apparently think this was the right time to part ways with their long-time franchise QB ... this has been a tumultuous and emotional two weeks.
The Deshaun Watson pursuit.
The moving of Ryan's money.
The Watson failure.
The erosion, however slight, of the Falcons' relationship with Ryan.
And finally, the Ryan trade to the Colts for a third-round draft pick.
Atlanta Falcons Shake Up Coaching Staff, Announce 4 New Coaches
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Falcons Promote 2, Add 4 Coaches To Arthur Smith's Staff
The Atlanta Falcons are making some moves.
Trade QB Matt Ryan? Falcons Fans Like It
According to our survey, Falcons fans believe it was time to move on from quarterback Matt Ryan.
Tumultuous for the organization? Of course. For the fan base? Of course? But maybe most of all ... this week has probably been tough on Ryan.
But having gathered himself, Ryan has released a detailed and obviously heartfelt statement on behalf of himself and his family, as he is thanking the Falcons organization, the fanbase and the city of Atlanta as a whole.
“From the moment I landed here, late at night just hours after having been drafted, I felt at home,” Ryan wrote in the full-page announcement in the Journal-Constitution.
Ryan continued: “It seems impossible to sum up 14 years, and to adequately express my feelings about them. As much as I have learned about change, though, I know this: Nothing can change what this time has meant to me.”
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
Ryan started 222 out of a possible 225 regular-season games in his 14-year time with the Falcons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler here, and he was the league MVP in 2016, the same season in which he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.
The Falcons will someday retire his jersey ... and that will be Atlanta's "thank you'' back to the all-time QB.