Washington Should Re-Sign Underrated Asset Cornelius Lucas

The Washington Commanders have made some changes to their offensive line this offseason. While it still looks like a strong unit, there is one move that would completely solidify the group protecting new quarterback Carson Wentz.

Cornelius Lucas has been an underrated tackle since coming into the league. He signed a two-year deal with Washington prior to the 2020 season, his fifth team in eight years. Re-signing Lucas on another team-friendly deal would benefit the Commanders greatly heading into next season.

It all depends on the contract situation for Lucas. When he signed with Washington for $3.8 million in 2020, Lucas was a well-kept secret. That might not be the case anymore as there are suitors for the right tackle this offseason.

Over the last three years, Pro Football Focus ranked Lucas with a player grade of 72.2 or better. This puts him in the top 30 in terms of tackles each year. During that span, Lucas has a pass-blocking grade of 79.8 and has allowed just seven quarterback hits.

The Commanders have kept in touch with Lucas and could still have eyes on him. Brandon Scherff is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Ereck Flowers was released. Washington gave Charles Leno a new contract and added guard Andrew Norwell in free agency. The left side of the line is complete and center will be locked down by Chase Roullier.

If Lucas were to come back, this would allow second-year lineman Sam Cosmi to move to right guard and have more experience at tackle.

The Commanders brought Wentz in to improve the quarterback position. The offensive line will have to continue to play at a high-level. Bringing Lucas back under a new contract would go a long way in accomplishing this goal.