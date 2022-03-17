Skip to main content

Washington To Sign All-Pro Guard Andrew Norwell

The Commanders needed an upgrade on the offensive line and might have found it.

It has been a busy week for the Washington Commanders along the offensive line. After losing some key parts, D.C. might have just found the help it needed.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Washington is expected to sign guard Andrew Norwell. He spent the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers before going to Jacksonville for four more.

Norwell, 30, is a former First-Team All-Pro selection in 2017. The Commanders are getting an experienced lineman with a proven track record of success. In 2021, Norwell started all 17 games for the Jaguars and committed just two penalties.

On Monday, it was announced that Brandon Scherff was going to sign with Jacksonville. Washington was unable to come to terms with its All-Pro guard last season so this departure was to be expected. It was a bit more surprising when the Commanders decided to release Ereck Flowers rather than restructuring his deal. This move saved the team $10 million against the cap.

After losing two key members of the offensive line, this is a move that can help get it back to where it was. Washington locked down left tackle Charles Leno with a three-year deal this offseason. Chase Roullier is expected to return from injury and this will bring some stability back.

Norwell's signing will go a long way n protecting new quarterback Carson Wentz. It was clear yesterday that Washington had something up its sleeve after clearing cap space by releasing Flowers and Matt Ioannidis. This could be just the move that sparks the free agency period for the Commanders.

