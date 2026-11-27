Even though we all really should practice gratitude every day, Thanksgiving is a great reminder to take the opportunity to reflect on the things worth appreciating. Colorado Avalanche fans have plenty to be thankful for.

It would be very misleading to talk about what a perfect season it has been, because, let’s be real, it has been far from it. Through it all, adjustments have been made, and the team has remained competitive.

Losing Nathan MacKinnon for 12 weeks was definitely one of the things that is less than optimal for the Avalanche. Yet, Colorado is enjoying Thanksgiving with a very respectable 14-7-3 record.

When the organization skated off the ice on Wednesday evening, they had a lot to be grateful for, including the scoreboard showing 6-0 in their favor. Truly, Colorado dominated the Montreal Canadiens, even with their newest addition, Dylan Larkin.

Wednesday’s game also proved to be the third consecutive shutout on home ice, and that’s something the Avalanche haven’t done since the 2001-02 season.

Here are three reasons Avalanche fans should be thankful.

1. Avalanche Finding Ways to Win Despite Injuries

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacKinnon is an integral part of the Avalanche lineup, and replacing him just doesn’t happen overnight. Truly, you don’t just replace MacKinnon. He has proven to be one of the NHL’s most dominant offensive threats. If you give him an opening, he will make you pay.

His absence is certainly noticed, but the impressive part of this team is that they have demonstrated the ability to hold their own and even thrive, while still missing him. Don’t go so far as to say that they don’t need MacKinnon, but the depth is doing its job.

Brock Nelson has really arrived. He has certainly taken on more offensive responsibility while centering Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas on the top line. He recorded two assists against Montreal which gave him five points over his last two games.

Nazem Kadri has also earned the respect of defenses. In fact, when you look across the team, it is encouraging to see that it’s not just one player carrying the team. Across the board, it has been a collective effort, and should that continue, it will be beneficial well beyond MacKinnon’s return.

2. Cale Makar Is Back and Already Making History

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avalanche fans breathed a sigh of relief when the return of their star defenseman was announced. Cale Makar made his return after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

He didn’t waste any time reminding everyone why he is valued so much in Denver.

Against Montreal, Makar was instrumental in the shutout. He recorded three assists, bringing him to 50 career games with at least three points in just his 490th NHL appearance.

There are only three other NHL defensemen who reached that milestone faster: Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr and Denis Potvin.

Colorado will get a boost in several areas, including offense, the power play, and the transition game, with the return of Makar.

Even with Makar back, MacKinnon absence will still require the remaining stars to perform. Makar answered immediately.

3. Colorado Developing Defensive Identity

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the season started, Colorado’s defense was struggling. It seemed like it was a roller coaster ride with some performances being stellar and then the following was nothing but a struggle.

Now, the Avalanche are gaining momentum on defense. Three home-ice shutouts in a row, with Mackenzie Blackwood making 28 saves against Montreal. They are limiting opportunities and defending with much better discipline than when the campaign started.

Following the game on Wednesday, head coach Jared Bednar expressed his approval.

“If you can do it once, you can do it over and over,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said of the effort. “We're starting to string some games together on how we want to play, and the success is coming. So it's becoming clear to me, and I think clear to our guys, that this is the way we got to play. It might be different than the way we started thinking it was going to be, but I think this is it. This is the way. We got to try and repeat it every night.”

Notice his emphasis on style of play. That’s an important development.

The Avalanche have enough offense to overwhelm most teams in the NHL, but when the defense doesn’t match the effort, it is almost impossible to win. Playing disciplined defensive hockey gives them another way to win rather than just having a good offense.

There are still plenty of challenges ahead, but as the team prepares for the Minnesota Wild on Friday, fans have several reasons to celebrate.