The Colorado Avalanche are headed back to Ball Arena Saturday evening to try to extend their winning streak to four games. The San Jose Sharks will be standing in their way.

In dramatic fashion, Colorado came back from a 3-0 deficit on Friday against the Minnesota Wild, and it took a shootout to determine the winner. Cale Makar ultimately found the net for the team and they claimed the victory with a score of 4-3.

Once again, just as the team gets things rolling, something changes. This time it is Martin Necas.

Necas had to miss the game on Friday with an upper-body injury. He now remains questionable for the matchup against San Jose.

With Nathan MacKinnon already out until Feburary 2027, this is a hit the team didn’t need.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Information

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado Television: Altitude, NBC Sports California

Altitude, NBC Sports California Streaming: Altitude+

Altitude+ Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

According to NHL.com, the Avalanche are projected to use the following combinations against San Jose.

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — T.J. Hughes

Gabrield Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Nicolas Roy

Jaden Schwartz — Fedor Svechkov — Adam Beckman

Taylor Makar —Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Defensemen

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Cale Makar

Mike Reilly — Brent Burns

Goaltenders

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Avalanche Injury Report

Martin Necas — Upper body. Questionable after missing Friday’s victory over Minnesota.

Nathan MacKinnon — Lower body. Expected to be out until February 2027

Gavin Brindley — Concussion protocol

Josh Manson — Ankle injury

Zachary L’Heureux — Upper body. No timeline.

Scratches

Noah Juulsen is a healthy scratch.

Avalanche vs Sharks Pregame Preview

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild with forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Colorado’s amazing comeback on Friday, the team will enter Saturday’s game with a 15-7-3 record. The team scored three times in the last six minutes of the game after head coach Jared Bednar pulled Mackenzie Blackwood from the goal to give the team the advantage.

Cale Makar eventually ended the game with a shootout goal.

The game certainly showed the dexterity of the team, but it also proved Colorado needs a better, complete effort to avoid those types of situations.

The biggest question leaving the game on Friday was the status of Necas. He was a late scratch, forcing the team to make changes to its offensive combinations.

T.J. Hughes will skate alongside Brock Nelson and Artturi Lehkonen. During the recent rash of injuries, Hughes has proven to be a very important part of the lineup. He recorded a goal and an assist against Minnesota to help the team earn the win. Taylor Makar is remaining in the lineup as well.

San Jose will take the ice in Denver with a 12-14-2 record after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday.

Macklin Celebrini will be an offensive weapon that needs to be stopped. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 33 points this season. Colorado will also need to pay close attention to Will Smith and Michael Misa.

The Sharks have plenty of talent to make this a difficult matchup if the Avalanche don’t come out aggressive and control the game from the beginning. Given Colorado’s record during back-to-backs, this will be a formidable challenge and one where they certainly have something to prove.

Given that fatigue and defensive discipline could come into play for both teams, goaltending will be crucial on both ends. Scott Wedgewood is getting the nod for the Avalanche, while Alex Nedeljkovic will take the net for San Jose.